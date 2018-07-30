Delhi’s IGI airport to soon introduce motorable wheelchairs for passengers with reduced mobility

The motorable wheelchair services are likely to be rolled out from mid-August.

Motorable wheelchair service at Indira Gandhi International airport: Big news for flyers from Delhi airport! In a bid to make travel easier and smoother, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the capital city will soon have motorable wheelchairs for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). According to an airport source quoted in a TOI report, the motorable wheelchair services are likely to be rolled out from mid-August and the services will be implemented across all the 3 terminals in a phased manner.

The official stated that at present, seven such wheelchairs have been introduced on a trial basis and the move has received a positive response. Each of the motorable wheelchairs has a capacity of 250 kilograms and has been designed in order to accommodate a passenger, a wheelchair assistant and a check-in bag.

A DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that the wheelchair service at the airport will include some automated wheelchairs as well as some manual ones, based on demand. The spokesperson also informed that at present, trials are going on.

According to DIAL, in order to provide wheelchair services to PRM, the airport has appointed M/S Aviaxpert Aviation Pvt Ltd as a concessionary. The operator further said that based on the requirements of each airline, the numbers will be increased. According to the DIAL spokesperson, the services are managed by the concessionaire with the help of robust software. The spokesperson further elaborated that within the airport, it helps locate passengers’ whereabouts till the time they board the flight. Interestingly, the wheelchairs are being procured by the concessionaire from a European manufacturer, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, passengers flying from Delhi airport may have to shell out extra money as DIAL is soon likely to hike passenger handling charges. Recently, it was reported that a uniform passenger service fee of Rs 77 for ‘facilitation’ on each departing passenger has been sought by the operator. If this gets approved, there will be a hike of Rs 67 and Rs 32 per domestic and international flyer.