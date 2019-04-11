Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to be revamped! No more traffic congestion from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid

Chandni Chowk. (Illustrative image by Delhi Govt)

Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to get smart with the new beautification project! Chandni Chowk, the quintessential the crown jewel of the national capital, is set to be revamped in a grand manner. Chandni Chowk has been one of the favourite themes of Bollywood movies and a major attraction for tourists across India and all over the world. However, the area has big traffic congestion problems that dampen the spirit of the visitors and also affect the business.

The ‘Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk’ was conceived in 2004 after Delhi High Court stepped in. Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) looks after the project. The project aims to decongest the traffic congestion and other related issues in a manner which is economically feasible, technologically viable, and environment-friendly. The plan includes improving the street of Chandni Chowk, creating pedestrian-friendly ambience as well as building Heritage environment etc for the 1.5-km stretch of Chandni Chowk from iconic Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid, as per details on the SRDC website.

The vision of the project is the future conservation and revitalization of Shahjahanabad – the old walled city of Delhi. Mughal Emperor Shahjahan built the city after he relocated his capital from Agra. The revamp plan gives significance to pedestrians over vehicles and will help increase multifunction of Chandni Chowk as a market street and will also bring landscape back trees will be planted along two sides of the road, the details on the SRDC website suggest. The overall cost of the project is estimated at Rs 65 crore.

However, the plan has faced several roadblocks and major reservation from traders community who alleged that this will lead to a decrease in footfall and affect their business. However, SRDC has asserted that it will finish the project within months, as per an IE report. The project has been compartmentalised into five zones and Delhi Jal Board and BSES have finished their works in the third and fourth zone.

Revealing details about the project, SRDC official said metal pipes have replaced ancient cenment ones and 18 transformers will be installed. The work is scheduled to be finished before March 2020 deadline, the official was quoted as saying in the report. AAP MLA Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk assured traders that there was only “temporary inconvenience” but the project would benefit them. Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyaapar Mandal Sanjay Bhargav has claimed that footfall did not go down due to the beautification plan.

Along with SRDC, NDMC, PWD, Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police, DJB, DFS, MTNL, Northern Railways are the stakeholders in the project.