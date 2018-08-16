Delhi’s Anand Vihar set to become major transport hub with railway station, metro stations and a bus terminus

Anand Vihar in Delhi is all set to be transformed into a major transport hub.

Big news for Delhiites! Anand Vihar in Delhi is all set to be transformed into a major transport hub and soon it will become one of the busiest Delhi Metro interchange stations. According to a TOI report, a new metro station has been added for the Pink Line apart from the existing Blue Line halt. Additionally, with the upcoming station of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, Anand Vihar will be soon become an important hub for travellers. The metro station on the Pink Line, which is expected to open soon, has been developed in order to integrate it with the existing station at platform and concourse levels. A DMRC spokesperson, quoted in the report said that the integrated platform will have four lines, out of which two on Blue Line will be for trains going towards Vaishali and Yamuna Bank and the other two, towards Majlis Park and Trilokpuri, respectively.

Once the new metro station opens, commuters from northeast Delhi areas such as Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Welcome will be able to reach west Delhi or Vaishali in a shorter period of time. The metro station will also connect commuters from east Delhi areas such as Trilokpuri, Indraprastha Extension and Vinod Nagar with the Blue Line.

Due to land acquisition problems, there is a 1.5-km gap in the Pink Line at Trilokpuri, but once the gap is bridged, it will also provide connectivity to south as well as southwest Delhi. Therefore, commuters by interchanging trains at Anand Vihar will be able to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport easily. The report also stated that there will be three entry and exit points at the upcoming Anand Vihar station, two towards ISBT and one towards the railway station. Moreover, the new station will become the primary entry/exit point and the current main entrance will be closed.

According to the DMRC official, at present, with the gate at the rear, in order to enter the metro station, commuters coming from ISBT have to take a long detour. The new entry will face the bus terminal. Also, it will have drop-off points for auto rickshaws and cars. He also said that the long walk from the Ghaziabad side over the foot overbridge present there will also change. The foot overbridge is going to be extended and it is going to be connected directly to the concourse of the metro station. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the official added.