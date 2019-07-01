Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror in 70 minutes! Travel on RRTS from Delhi to Alwar in 2 hours soon

The 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar rapid rail corridor is planned to be implemented in three phases

Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror & Alwar on RRTS! In a big boost for the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar regional rapid transit system (RRTS), the Rajasthan government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) rapid rail corridor, which is the first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS network. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and SNB to just 70 minutes, while eventually, once the full Delhi-Alwar RRTS gets operational, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Alwar in just two hours. The Haryana government had already approved the first phase of the same corridor in the month of February this year. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is the implementing agency for the RRTS project across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

In phase I, the Delhi–Gurugram–SNB Urban Complex will be constructed.

In Stage II, the corridor will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala

In Stage III, the corridor between SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed.

Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor routes, stations and other details: