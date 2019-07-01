Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror in 70 minutes! Travel on RRTS from Delhi to Alwar in 2 hours soon

The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and SNB to just 70 minutes, but, once the full Delhi-Alwar RRTS gets operational, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Alwar in just two hours.
Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror & Alwar on RRTS! In a big boost for the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar regional rapid transit system (RRTS), the Rajasthan government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) rapid rail corridor, which is the first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS network. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and SNB to just 70 minutes, while eventually, once the full Delhi-Alwar RRTS gets operational, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Alwar in just two hours. The Haryana government had already approved the first phase of the same corridor in the month of February this year. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is the implementing agency for the RRTS project across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).
Being one of the three RRTS corridors prioritized for implementation, the 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar rapid rail corridor is planned to be implemented in three phases, which are as follows:
- In phase I, the Delhi–Gurugram–SNB Urban Complex will be constructed.
- In Stage II, the corridor will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala
- In Stage III, the corridor between SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed.
Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor routes, stations and other details:
- The first phase, which is the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be 106 km long, being elevated for about 71 km having 11 stations, while the remaining 35 km, having 5 stations will be constructed underground, mostly in the areas of Delhi and Gurugram.
- This corridor will converge with other RRTS corridors, namely Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat at the Sarai Kale Khan station and will be interoperable, facilitating the commuters’ movement from one RRTS corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains.
- The pre-construction tasks like geotechnical investigation and the mapping of underground utilities are already in progress.
- The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of public transport in NCR such as Delhi Metro, ISBT’s (inter-state bus terminals) and Indian Railways stations.
- The RRTS trains will have an operation speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes.Once constructed, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to just about 70 minutes. However, once the entire RRTS line of Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, with all three of its phases being operational, will enable passengers to travel between Delhi to Alwar in just 2 hours as the travel time between the two cities will reduce to 117 minutes, according to NCRTC.
