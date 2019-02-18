Delhi to Meerut in just 60 minutes! 10 must-know facts about new rapid rail corridor

The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has an expected travel time of 55 minutes

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: In a big cheer for citizens of Delhi and NCR, the much-awaited regional rapid transit system (RRTS) will soon end all travel woes! The RRTS project, to be implemented across Delhi and the prominent areas of the national capital region (NCR), will provide seamless connectivity and mean lesser time for travelling to nearby areas. The big civil infrastructure project has been on fast track as various key developments have taken place in the past few months, giving it a necessary boost.

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) based in New Delhi is a joint sector company of the Union government, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan which is responsible for implementing the country’s first RRTS project across Delhi-NCR. The organisation is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. From budget allocations to important corridors, here are 10 important facts to know about the RRTS project that you wouldn’t want to miss!

1. The regional rapid transit system is a new, dedicated, high speed, comfortable commuter service which will connect the regional nodes of the NCR. It is different from the conventional railway network as it will provide reliable, high frequency, point to point regional travel at high speed along a dedicated path way.

2. The RRTS project is different from the metro transit service as it caters to the passengers looking to travel relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at a higher speed. Once operational, it will be the safest mode of commuter transport in NCR.

3. According to NCRTC, the upcoming RRTS project will be three times faster than the metro, running at an average speed of 100 km/hour with stoppages, and at 150 km/hr over the non-stop routes. The average time to travel a distance of 100 km through the rapid rail corridor will be just one hour.

4. The NCRTC is executing three prioritized RRTS corridors. In its first phase, the inaugural corridor being the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor with an expected travel time of 55 minutes, followed by the 103 km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor at 65 minutes and the 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridor at 117 minutes.

5. On the RRTS network, trains will run every 5-10 mins and the stations will be designed for nine coach trains. Among the nine coaches, one “business class” coach would be available for passengers willing to pay for the facilities. The air-conditioned ‘business coach’ will have an overhead cabin for luggage, Wi-Fi connection, luxury seats and refreshments.

6. Sarai Kale Khan will become a multi-modal transit hub having seamless integration with other modes of transportation, as Delhi Metro’s Pink line’s station, ISBT (Inter-state Bus Terminals) and Hazrat Nizammudin station of Indian Railways are in the vicinity. The three corridors of the RRTS will also converge at the elevated Sarai Kale Khan station.

7. The three RRTS corridors of Phase 1 will intersect at seven Delhi Metro lines at various stations. While RRTS will act as a backbone for regional transportation, Delhi Metro lines will complement by providing the feeder and dispersal services.

8. The rapid rail corridors can ferry a much larger number of people per hour than almost any other mode of transport and has the potential to ease congestion on highways across the NCR.

9. On February 1, the Modi government allocated Rs 1000 crore to the NCRTC as part of the Union Budget 2019. Also, the Uttar Pradesh budget was recently presented and as part of its budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had allocated Rs 400 crore to the NCRTC for the RRTS project.

10. At the recently held public investment board meeting, the Central Government had given the approval for RRTS to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Modi Cabinet is expected to give its approval for the project soon.