Delhi to Meerut in 60 minutes! Dream of rapid rail corridor moves a step closer with this decision

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail project is on fast-track! The Delhi government has given the in-principle approval to build an elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan for the upcoming high-speed Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This approval is for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) proposal to build the station for the RRTS project. This decision has been taken after four months since the government first rejected the proposal. The pending approval to build the elevated station had been a deterrent towards the pace of the project. The approval now comes as a boost to the RRTS project construction. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System envisages reducing the travel time between the two cities to just 60 minutes.

The Delhi government had initially rejected the proposal on the grounds that the station’s construction at Sarai Kale Khan would delay the redevelopment project of the Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal (ISBT) by over two years. The NCRTC, which is responsible for implementing the RRTS project, agreed to design the ISBT redevelopment plan and take the significant approvals from the concerned authorities. Kailash Gehlot, Transport Minister of Delhi passed the decision for construction of the RRTS station so that the ISBT completion plan is not delayed.

According to Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, CPRO, NCRTC who spoke to Financial Express Online, the construction of the elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan is of prime importance to the RRTS project as well as to the ISBT redevelopment project. Sarai Kale Khan should only have had an elevated station as it is a multi-modal transit hub becoming the terminal station and a common merging point for three separate corridors, namely, the Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit Systems, he said. According to sources, the operations of all three corridors would have been feasible only if Sarai Kale Khan had an elevated station. An underground station would have posed a problem as it would interfere with Delhi Metro’s Nizammudin Station of the Pink Line as well as the Nizammudin Railway Station.

Sharma added that the city buses of the ISBT will be under the elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan which is connected to a common area, from where people can change to any of the three modes. The elevated station has become a transit hub being the common meeting point of the three rapid rail corridors and ISBT, Hazrat Nizammudin Railway Station and Pink line’s station being in the vicinity. In addition to this, NCRTC had proposed it to be an elevated station in a bid to decongest the area around Sarai Kale Khan.