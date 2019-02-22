Delhi to Jewar International Airport travel to be easy! Delhi-Jewar Airport Metro line to be ready by 2025

The Jewar International Airport will get metro connectivity by 2025 as the upcoming Delhi-Jewar metro project is on fast track.

Delhi-Jewar Airport Metro Line: Big connectivity boost for Jewar in Uttar Pradesh! The Jewar International Airport will get metro connectivity by 2025 as the upcoming Delhi-Jewar metro project is on fast track. After the metro services of this project starts, people can easily travel between Delhi and Jewar and will be able to reach the Jewar Airport with comfort and ease. In this new metro project, metro stations will be from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk to the Jewar Airport Terminal. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has handed over the detailed project report (DPR) of Delhi-Jewar metro project to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), according to a Dainik Jagran report. The total estimated cost of the metro project is around Rs 5708 crore.

After the final approval from the board, the DPR will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to explore the possibility of funding the metro project. In this metro project, a total of 25 stations have been proposed from Pari Chowk to the Jewar Airport Terminal. There will be eight stations in the Greater Noida Authority area and the remaining 17 stations will fall under the Yamuna Authority area. The distance between the two metro stations will be 1 km to 1.45 km. There will be about 2.7 km of metro track at the Jewar Airport area.

The track length from Pari Chowk to the terminal will be 35.64 km. From Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 2, the metro track will be elevated on the green belt which runs parallel to Yamuna Expressway, the report said. The metro track will be underground from Jewar’s Nangla Hukum Singh Station. The metro station at the airport terminal will be underground. According to the report, Rs 5708 crore is estimated to be spent on the construction of the metro and it has a capital cost of Rs 4951 crore. The cost of construction does not include the price of land.

According to a report submitted by the DMRC, the construction of the metro project will start in 2020 and passenger services may begin from 2025.