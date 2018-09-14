Delhi to follow South Korea’s footsteps? Arvind Kejriwal may revive streams, public transport like Seoul

The government of Delhi is planning a stream just like Cheonggyecheon Restoration Project of South Korea (image: seoulsolution.kr)

Delhi to follow South Korea’s footsteps! The government of Delhi is planning a stream just like Cheonggyecheon Restoration Project of South Korea, which is a drain that was revived and converted into a natural green linear river running along the heart of the capital city, Seoul. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in South Korea on his first official bilateral trip recently announced that the government of Delhi is looking forward to close cooperation with Seoul in developing such kind of streams in the national capital, according to a TOI report.

While addressing the international conference on urban regeneration, Kejriwal reportedly said that the Cheonggyecheon Restoration Project was centred on revitalizing the stream that had been covered by a highway overpass for decades. He further stated that the restoration of the stream led to the revitalization of the central part of Seoul, unleashing the potential for green public space.

According to him, the national capital has a continual natural water system and he also believes that there is a huge potential for pedestrianising and making urban connections along these waterways. He said that the aim is to enhance connectivity by channelizing pedestrian movement within the city, using the existing waterways, greens, historic as well as transit features. This step will help to create a pedestrian-friendly city, he added.

While appreciating Seoul’s public transport system, the CM said that Seoul Transport Operation and Information Services (TOPIS) enhances the safety of road users and reduces traffic congestion by optimizing the efficiency of existing facilities. He also mentioned that in this field, he would like to see more cooperation between Delhi and Seoul.

The CM also said that he would be glad to suggest to the civic bodies of Delhi to learn the Seoul model of disposal and waste management. Kejriwal also emphasized on the need for water conservation and management since the national capital is only dependent on its neighbouring states, the report stated.