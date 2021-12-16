Delhi to begin streetscaping of nine stretches soon

The government announced the project following redevelopment of the stretches between Chirag Dilli and Sheikh Sarai on the BRT corridor and Nehru Nagar near PGDAV College.

Delhi will begin redevelopment on nine sample stretches across the city, notorious for traffic snarls and accidents, after the ban on construction is lifted.

The redevelopment is part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream project to beautify Delhi roads along European standards. The Public Works Department has already forwarded the estimation for sanction and approval, an official told The Indian Express.

The final estimation and design for the project are ready and have been forwarded for approval and sanction, an official said. Once the approval comes through and the construction ban lifted, the works department will begin the redesign and redevelopment project on the nine sample stretches.

The chief minister inspected both these stretches and issued a direction to redevelop nine additional stretches across the city. The department will replicate the best design in the other stretches, the official told The Indian Express, adding that Kejriwal was monitoring the project personally.

The nine sample stretches are approximately a kilometre long and include Nelson Mandela Marg, Road No. 51, Aurobindo Marg (Yusuf Sarai Market), the stretch between Majlis Park and KK Katju Marg, Road No. 58 Tikri Border entry, the Mahatma Gandhi Marg stretch between Shanti Van and Rajghat, the Lodhi Road stretch from India Habitat Centre to Dayal Singh College, Rohtak Road between Ghevra Mor and Mundka Industrial Area and Road No. 59 near Surghat between Outer Ring Road and Old Bridge.

The Delhi government banned construction activity in the national capital amid alarmingly high pollution levels. It is expected that the corridors in these nine sample stretches could clear the traffic snarls and reduce particulate matter in the air to provide the residents with cleaner air to breathe.