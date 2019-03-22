Delhi to Alwar via Gurugram, Rewari in less than 2 hours with new rapid rail! Check route, stations details

Once operational, the expected travel time of the entire journey on this route will be 117 minutes

Travel from Delhi to Alwar in less than 2 hours! The upcoming Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar Rapid Rail Transit corridor is set to provide seamless connectivity passing through the industrialized areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. This smart line will benefit the entire region between Gurugram and Alwar and will increase the productivity of a large number of commuters travelling from Delhi and Gurugram to Manesar, Bawal and Neemrana. Once operational, the expected travel time of the entire journey on this route will be 117 minutes, which means that the travel time between Delhi and Alwar will be less than 2 hours! The total number of main line stations on this route will be 22. The RRTS project is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System: Route, stations

1. The Delhi-Alwar RRTS line will originate from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and will connect Munirka, Aerocity and will pass through Gurugram, Sotanala and Rewari to reach Alwar in Rajasthan. The total length that this corridor will cover is around 164 kms.

2. The corridor is planned to be executed in three stages. In the first stage, the Delhi–Gurugram–SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex will be constructed. In the second stage, the corridor will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala. In the third stage, SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed.

3. The first stage of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project, namely the 106 km long Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor will cover a total of 16 stations. The corridor will elevated for about 71 km, covering 11 stations, and for 35 km having five stations, will be made underground. Once constructed, this corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to just 70 minutes.

4. The 16 stations of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor are namely Sarai Kale Khan, Jor Bagh, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk INDU, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB. Out of these stations, Sarai Kale Khan, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk INDU, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB will be elevated stations. Jor Bagh, Munirka, Aerocity, Kherki Daula and Manesar will be underground stations.

5. The second stage of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project will be from SNB to Sotanala. It will be an extension of the first stage. In this stage, four new stations will be covered namely Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Behror and Sotanala. All these stations will be elevated. The third and final stage will complete the Delhi-Alwar rapid transit system with its last two stations Khairthal and Alwar getting added on the RRTS map. Both these stations will be elevated.