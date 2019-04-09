Delhi to Alwar rapid rail project: Underground utility mapping starts on Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor

Underground utility mapping and pile load test by NCRTC on Delhi-Alwar RRTS (Image: NCRTC)

Major boost to the Delhi Alwar regional rapid transit system (RRTS)! The first phase of the Delhi Alwar RRTS project, namely the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) corridor has kickstarted with a big development. According to information shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the organisation has recently started the underground utility mapping on the corridor. Once the corridor is operational, passengers will be able to cover the distance between Delhi-SNB in just 70 minutes! NCRTC is the organisation which is mandated for implementing the RRTS project across the national capital region (NCR).

According to NCRTC, the RRTS project will be executed through a ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology. The underground utility mapping is a procedure of identifying the position and also labeling the public utility mains which are located underground. These utility mains may include the lines for telecommunication, natural gas, electricity distribution, water mains, as well as wastewater pipes. The GPR technology uses radar pulses in order to detect these utilities. This investigation is being conducted from the IDPL Complex in Gurugram and will be continued for approximately 40 days.

Meanwhile the NCRTC Board, in its meeting held in the month of December 2018 had approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the 106 km long Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor. The pre-construction activities like geotechnical investigation and pile load test had already been initiated.

This Delhi-Gurugram SNB corridor is a part of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project, which will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In the second phase, the line will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala. In the last phase, the SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed. Once the entire 164 km long Delhi-Alwar RRTS project gets operational, the travel time between Delhi to Alwar will be less than two hours, according to NCRTC. The corridor aims to provide a dedicated, high-speed and comfortable rapid transit commuter service connecting regional nodes of NCR to Delhi