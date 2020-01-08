Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor to be extended till Karnal? Here’s what Haryana government wants

The Haryana government wants to extend the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor till Karnal

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: One of the three corridors prioritised for implementation in the first phase of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project, the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor is likely to be extended up to Karnal as decided by the Haryana government in a recent meeting. According to details shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) with Financial Express Online, the Haryana government wants to extend the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor till Karnal for regional benefits and this was highlighted in a recent meeting chaired by Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana. NCRTC is the implementing body of the RRTS project.

Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCRTC told Financial Express Online that once NCRTC receives the formal instructions for the extension of the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor till Karnal, the technical studies such as topography, geotechnical survey etc will be initiated by them. The Haryana government’s share in the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS project is around Rs 5,000 crore, which is 16 per cent of the total cost. The Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor will be 103 kilometres long and will have a total of 17 RRTS stations, including the Sarai Kale Khan station. Earlier, the Panipat north station was the last station of the project, however the Haryana Chief Minister has directed to extend the corridor upto Karnal with a provision for a RRTS station at Gharaunda as well.

In the first phase of the RRTS project, apart from the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS, the other two corridors which have been prioritised for implementation are as follows:

The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor which aims to reduce the travel time between Delhi-Meerut to just 55 minutes

The 164 km long Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS corridor which aims to reduce the travel time between Delhi-Alwar to just 117 minutes

The construction activities for these two RRTS corridors has already begun. After the completion of these RRTS corridors, the commuters in areas such as Gurugram, Rewari, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal will be largely benefited. Meanwhile, heading out to the northwesterly direction from the national capital, the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS corridor aims to connect Delhi to Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat and Karnal as well. This corridor will not just cut down the travel time but will also bring environmental and economic benefits to the entire connecting region, including Karnal.