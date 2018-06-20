Delhi-Rajasthan new high-speed rail link being planned! Here’s all you need to know

The high-speed rail link will be a big boon for those travelling between Delhi and Rajasthan.

Delhi-Rajasthan high-speed rail link: The Haryana government has approved the much talked about high-speed rail link between Delhi and Rajasthan. The high-speed rail link between Delhi and Rajasthan will pass through Gurugram in Haryana. Last week, the rail network, which is under RRTS projects and which will connect Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Haryana-Rajasthan border near Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror, has been approved by the Haryana government at a special meeting in Chandigarh, chaired by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, according to a TOI report. The high-speed rail link will be a big boon for those travelling between Delhi and Rajasthan. Here are 5 things to know about the Delhi-Rajasthan high-speed rail link:

1) According to officials, the first phase of the Delhi-Rajasthan high-speed rail corridor is likely to cost around Rs 25,000 crore. The officials also claimed that the average speed of trains running over this corridor would be around 100 kmph.

2) The detailed project report will be prepared within three months by NCR Transport Corporation, which is responsible for executing the project. NCR Transport Corporation is a joint venture of the Indian government and states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi NCT. Also, the physical work of the project is likely to start by March 2019.

3) Due to land acquisition issues, the state government has recently amended the alignment of the route. Interestingly, due to the change in route, the land requirement would now decrease to just 25 hectares from 350 hectares that was earlier needed.

4) According to Haryana’s principal secretary Anand Mohan Sharan, now after entering Gurugram, instead of taking NH-8 immediately, the new route will run on the old Delhi-Gurugram Road and the route will meet the highway at Signature Tower Chowk. Thereafter, beyond Kherki Daula, the new route will go underground and would emerge above the ground at IMT Manesar. Before entering Rajasthan, the new alignment would move along the highway up to Dharuhera, Rewari and Bawal.

5) According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s CEO V Umashankar, from the Huda City Centre to Gurugram railway station line, a metro route will be branched out, at Inox Gurugram Dreamz on Old Railway Road. Then, before reaching the Major Sushil Aima Marg and meeting the Delhi-Rajasthan rail link, the metro route would go towards Rezang La Marg, Sector 5 Chowk, Carterpuri Road, Columbia Asia hospital, he stated.