Delhi Police infrastructure to get a facelift! From renovated stations to proposed blue-red colour scheme, here’s what all is on the cards

In the backdrop of the G20 Summit to be held in the national capital, a watershed moment of India, government departments across the spectrum of ministries are working hard to showcase the grandiose of the country. Renovation work is in full swing to catch the eyes of foreign delegations.

The Delhi Police department has planned to renovate 50 stations and a proposal in this regard was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last month.

The police stations at Aman Vihar, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Parliament Street among 50 will be refurbished with Delhi Police’s official red-and-blue colour scheme ahead of the G20 event, said officials, reported PTI.

As per the proposal, the buildings of existing police stations will be standardized with a red-and-blue colour on approximately 10-15 percent of the exterior surface.

The police stations in Delhi are built with different materials and their structure and design is not uniform. Some of them are having a heritage look while other buildings are made of Koya stones and glass. “Work will be started after getting approval as the proposal in this context was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said the official.

Under the beautification scheme, more than 50 police stations and around 30 pickets have been spotted for the makeover. They fall mostly under nine districts of Delhi Police.

Work will be done on renovating or replacing damaged signage, boundary walls and gates. Based on a survey conducted to identify police infrastructure for renovation, the Delhi Police department has listed stations, kiosks and booths to facelift them.

In the New Delhi district, police stations at Parliament Street, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Tughlak Road, South Avenue, Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tilak Nagar and South Avenue will have a new look.

Booths, kiosks and other police establishments at Jantar Mantar, Bangla Sahib Road near Nehru Chowk, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Ranjeet Singh flyover and Shahjahan Road will be renovated.

In the southwest district, police stations at Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj North, outposts at Subroto Park, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh and six booths will get a makeover.

The police station at IGI Airport, Police Line and Police Colony in Mehram Nagar have been identified for redevelopment.

In the southeast district, police stations at Kalkaji, Amar Colony, Nizamuddin, Sarita Vihar, Sunlight Colony, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar and the Jungpura police post have been listed for beautification.

In the south district, police stations at Mehrauli, Lodhi Colony, KM Pur, Saket and police posts at Qutab Minar, INA, Saket mall (Select City), AIIMS, Garden of Five Senses, JLN Stadium will be given a new look.

Police stations at Rohini district’s Aman Vihar, Begampur, Kanjhawala, Prashant Vihar, Budh Vihar, KNK Marg, South Rohini, Vijay Vihar and North Rohini and the cyber police station will be beautified.

Five police stations, four police colonies and seven police posts in Dwarka district while six police stations, three police posts and booths each in the north district will have a new look. Six police stations and the Gazetted Officers’ Mess in the Delhi Police’s central district have been selected for a facelift.