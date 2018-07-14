Delhi Metro’s Pink Line section to be inspected for safety on July 23

Pink Line’s South campus-Lajpat Nagar section to be inspected for safety on July 23

An over eight kilometre stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink line, from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar stations, will be inspected by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on July 23, a DMRC offical today said.

The inspection will pave the way for opening of the section, which is likely to be inaugurated early next month, the official said. The 8.10 km long section has six stations, including two interchange stations at INA and Lajpat Nagar.

The new stations are Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. The INA station will be an interchange facility with the Yellow Line and Lajpat Nagar station with Violet Line. With the opening of this section, the Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section will become 29.66 km long and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations.

The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time. This corridor is part of 59 km-long Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line).