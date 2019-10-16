Delhi Metro’s oldest corridors to get 8-coach trains, all 6-coach sets to be converted; details

DMRC is in the process of procuring as many as 120 coaches for this purpose, which will be added to the corridors in phases.

Great news for Delhi Metro commuters! Soon, several new Delhi Metro coaches will be added across the network, easing traffic and adding to the comfort of passengers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is soon going to convert all six-coach trains on its oldest corridors, namely, Delhi Metro Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal-New Bus Adda), Delhi Metro Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali) and Delhi Metro Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre) into eight-coach trains. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that all metro trains on the three older corridors will be converted into eight coach sets by the year 2021 in order to accommodate more number of passengers.

DMRC is in the process of procuring as many as 120 coaches for this purpose, which will be added to the corridors in phases. The Delhi Metro Blue Line and Delhi Metro Yellow Line are the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro and mostly have eight-coach trains. However, there are still some of the six-coach trains left and these corridors which will be fully converted into eight-coach train sets. The Delhi Metro Red Line, which is the oldest corridor, only has six-coach trains. In fact, Delhi Metro Red Line had four-coach trains, which were upgraded to six-coach sets gradually with time. DMRC first introduced a six-coach train on the Delhi Metro Red Line corridor in the month of November 2013.

The very first six-coach train introduced by Delhi Metro was on the Delhi Metro Blue Line on December 23, 2010, and subsequently, six coach trains were introduced on Delhi Metro Yellow Line from February 6, 2011.

Similarly, the first eight-coach Delhi Metro train on the network was introduced on December 24, 2012 on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and on Delhi Metro Blue Line, it was introduced on August 19, 2013. Delhi Metro Red Line has as many as 39 six-coach trains, which were manufactured by the South Korean company known as Rotem. Delhi Metro Yellow Line has 12 six-coach trains, which were manufactured by the Germany-based firm Bombardier. Delhi Metro Blue Line has nine six-coach trains, out of which eight are manufactured by Bombardier and one by Rotem.

According to DMRC, all the broad gauge six-coach trains are likely to be converted into eight-coach trains by the month of March 2021 in a phased manner, requiring 120 more coaches, for which tenders were awarded recently. Out of the 120 coaches, 80 coaches are compatible with the Rotem trains, while 40 are compatible with the Bombardier design. Presently, the total number of commissioned trains in the Delhi Metro network is 336, which together constitute a total of 2,206 coaches.