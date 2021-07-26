Delhi Metro’s Dhansa bus stand station adorned with artworks, photos depicting local heritage, flora & fauna

The station decoration has been done in line with Delhi Metro’s efforts to use its premises as a platform to display India's rich heritage and culture.

The upcoming Delhi Metro’s Dhansa Bus Stand station, which falls on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand Grey Line, has been adorned with attractive photographs and artworks, displaying the rich culture, heritage, flora and fauna of this region. According to DMRC, Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh-Dhansa region has deep cultural roots. Other than its rich historical content, it is also home to a marshy ecosystem that encourages the visit of migratory birds as well as the flourishing of local wildlife. Thus, the installed artworks and photographs at the station have tried to capture these unique characteristics of this region. During winters, birds like sparrows, parrots, kingfishers, eagles, ducks dot this area and are a delight for bird watchers. Photos on printed glass panels showcase the area’s rich biodiversity and is themed as “Migratory Birds”.

For the locals, agriculture and animal husbandry are the main income sources but real estate projects, as well as event venues, significantly contribute to the economic progression. The metro station’s colour palette has been kept earthy and bold to show the amalgamation of urban and rural values. A hand-painted artwork themed as, “Fringes of rural-urban progression”, shows the locals coming together to honour the essence of their values. The artwork displays the bridge that is developed in a bid to connect the past and the future.

The surrounding villages in this region are well known for their ancient folklore. Fairs are hosted in the villages to celebrate their historical significance. Around the ancient temples, locals gather to pray and connect together as a community. The fables and myths have given a unique identity to this area. Therefore, some artworks that are hand-painted are inspired by this rich spirit and the celebration of local values. These artworks have been themed as “local socio-cultural scenario”. Besides, some of these artworks are also depicting scenes from the fairs, while a few of them showing the spirit of celebration with a touch of local designs and motifs. DMRC’s Architecture department has skillfully curated these artworks, provided by a number of young artists and photographers.

The station decoration has been done in line with Delhi Metro’s efforts to use its premises as a platform to display India’s rich heritage and culture. The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor, which is around one kilometre long is now ready for operations after getting the mandatory approval from CMRS. For the opening of the corridor, the exact date shall be intimated shortly.