Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, Pink Line resume services after being closed for 171 days due to COVID-19; details

Delhi Metro news: After being closed for 171 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Line and Pink Line of Delhi Metro resumed services on Wednesday with curtailed operation timings. In the first stage, metro trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had resumed train services with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the suspension of Delhi Metro services on 22 March 2020. Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed Delhi Metro and other metro networks across the country to resume operations in a graded manner. The DMRC is resuming its services in three stages from 7 September to 12 September.

Yellow Line, as well as the Rapid Metro, were made operational under stage one with restricted service hours of 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Monday, around 15,500 commuters availed the Yellow Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro combined, while on Tuesday, nearly 17,600 people took the metro. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the DMRC has appealed to the public to use the Delhi Metro services only for urgent requirements.

According to DMRC, on 9 and 10 September 2020, as many as 66 Delhi Metro trains will be operated on Blue Line, performing around 478 train trips during morning hours and evening hours. Similarly, on these two days, as many as 27 metro trains with around 228 trips from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket- 1 as well as 13 metro trains with nearly 291 number of trips from Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will be put into service. Subsequently, the number of trips will be increased by DMRC as the operational timings of Delhi Metro services get extended on 11 September and 12 September with the opening of other Metro Lines in a graded manner, the corporation added.