Delhi Metro Yellow Line’s Rajiv Chowk metro station gets this new safety measure for passengers

Published: May 31, 2019 1:09:08 PM

The platform screen doors are the ones which are set up right in front where doors of the metro train opens. This enables passengers to gather behind the platform screen doors and they can enter the metro only when screen door opens.

Now, Delhi Metro passengers will be able to heave a sigh of relief at one of the busiest stations on the network! In order to effectively manage the huge footfall and crowd, platform screen doors have been installed on the Rajiv Chowk station at Delhi Metro Yellow Line. According to a recent tweet shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the platform screen doors have been installed as a crowd management initiative by the metro operator.

The platform screen doors are the ones which are set up right in front where the doors of the metro train opens. This enables the passengers to gather behind the platform screen doors and they can enter the metro train only when the platform screen door opens. This is also a safety measure as it covers the gap between the metro train and the station, so passengers can easily get on the metro train without any threat of falling due to the gap. For crowd management, the platform screen doors help in effectively creating a dedicated space where the passengers can gather or form a line, when they are waiting at the platform to board the metro.

The Rajiv Chowk metro station is one of the busiest stations on the Delhi Metro network and one of the major reasons behind its huge footfall is that it is an interchange station. It forms a crucial link between Gurugram-Delhi-Noida as well as Vaishali as Delhi Metro Yellow Line and Delhi Metro Blue Line cross the station. Due to the massive crowd, DMRC finds it essential to start crowd management initiatives so as to effectively control the situation and create a hassle-free experience for passengers.

Few other interchange stations such as Kashmere Gate also has these operational screen doors. Additionally, these platform screen doors have also been installed by DMRC on the new routes, including Delhi Metro Pink Line as well as Delhi Metro Magenta Line. The Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line also has the platform screen doors at its station.

