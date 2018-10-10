Delhi Metro Yellow Line services hit due to signalling issue in train

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. (IE)

Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line Wednesday due to a technical snag in a train, following which it was removed from operation at the Green Park station, an official said. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. “A train developed some signalling issue at around 11.20 am at Patel Chowk station going towards Huda City Centre. As a result, the train was withdrawn from services at the Green Park station at around 12 noon,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

This resulted in bunching of trains on the down line (towards Huda City Centre) during this period as trains moved with restricted speed between Patel Chowk and Green Park stations, he said.

In August, thousands of Delhi Metro commuters had faced hardship as services on the Yellow Line (towards Huda City Centre) were suspended for around 30 minutes in the morning following a glitch near the Chhatarpur station in the middle of heavy rush on Raksha Bandhan.