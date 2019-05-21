Commuting nightmare for Delhiites! Delhi Metro Yellow Line glitch leaves thousands stranded today morning

Delhi Metro glitch today on Yellow Line left thousands stranded! Daily commuters and travellers on Delhi Metro had a harrowing experience on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Yellow line on Tuesday. The delay on Delhi Metro caused massive traffic snarls in areas like Hauz Khas, Qutub Minar, Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Chhatarpur,100 Feet Rd, CDR chowk, Lado Sarai, Aurobindo Marg and MG road as people looked for autos or taxis, as per a report by PTI. Delhi Metro Yellow line update, issue today: During the rush hour of Tuesday morning, the metro train services were hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow line around 9.32 AM. The exact cause of the glitch was the breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station. Subsequently, power supply in the section was hit, DMRC officials were quoted as saying. There was no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations. However, operations were normal between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar and between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur. Chhattarpur station is located between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations. Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians, comprising 16 officials, were pressed into service. After three-and-a-half hours, services between Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre were started. But metro trains were running between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations at less than usual frequency. Finally, at around 1.30 PM normal services restored. DMRC posted frequent updates on its official Twitter handle. It also announced that a feeder bus service was being run between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations to facilitate passengers. Yellow Line is one of the eight lines of the Delhi Metro. It runs from Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre. The 48.8 km-long Line has 37 stations. The line caters to an average daily ridership of about 7-8 lakh. Delhi Metro's Blue line that connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, is known as a snag-prone line but Yellow line relative remains glitch-free.