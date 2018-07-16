Delhi Metro Yellow Line: AFC gates at Huda City Centre metro station malfunction; causes overcrowding

The AFC gates at the Huda City Centre metro station were not working from 11.12 am to 11.21 am due to a technical glitch caused by miniature circuit breaker trip.

The AFC gates at the Huda City Centre metro station were not working for about 10 minutes this morning due to a technical glitch, leading to overcrowding at the station, according to the DMRC.

The token users were manually facilitated for exiting the station, while the smart card users were facilitated from one wide Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate, which was functional at that time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The AFC gates at the Huda City Centre metro station were not working from 11.12 am to 11.21 am due to a technical glitch caused by miniature circuit breaker trip, it said.