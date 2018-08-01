Delhi Metro woes: Bhikaji Cama Place station of Pink Line flooded days before opening

According to a DMRC spokesperson, on July 29, due to heavy rainfall during midnight, the stormwater drain running along Ring Road was completely flooded. (IE)

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Recently, the concourse area of the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, which will open on August 6, was flooded after rain. Also, a large section of the pavement near an entry gate of the underground metro station witnessed a massive cave-in, according to a TOI report. The cave-in took place near the entry gate number 3 on Netaji Nagar side of Ring Road. Due to the cave-in, a deep and wide crater has been created between the service road and the entry gate, leaving it difficult to fix it. Due to the heavy rainfall, the platform too was flooded in knee-deep rainwater. According to sources quoted in the report, some escalators have also been damaged due to the water.

According to a DMRC spokesperson, on July 29, due to heavy rainfall during midnight, the stormwater drain running along Ring Road was completely flooded. The spokesperson further stated that due to this, there was reverse flow of excess water from it towards gate number 3 of the metro station. Because of this reason, the whole area around the entry, road and footpath got submerged in water and resulted in settlement of the footpath near the entry gate.

Sources in DMRC who were quoted in the report said that since the time of the construction of the metro station, the stormwater drain along Ring Road has been a major headache for the DMRC’s engineers. According to a DMRC official, the drain is a long one with a width of seven metres. DMRC had to divert the drain while the construction was taking place. The official also said that DMRC is not responsible for maintenance of the drain. Lack of its maintenance has led to flooding of the metro station and could pose a problem for the DMRC, the official added.

The Bhikaji Cama Place metro station falls under the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line. The 8.1 km long section will be inaugurated on August 6.