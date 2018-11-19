Delhi Metro Violet Line: PM Modi flags off new Escorts Mujesar-Ballabhgarh section; check route, stations

The flagging off of the new section of Delhi Metro, connecting Escorts Mujesar to Raja Nahar Singh station in Ballabhgarh was done through a remote control.

Delhi Metro Violet Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today flagged off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line. The flagging off of the new section of Delhi Metro, connecting Escorts Mujesar to Raja Nahar Singh station in Ballabhgarh was done through a remote control, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Interestingly, after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh has become the fourth city in Haryana to get Delhi Metro connectivity. The section will be thrown open to the public at 5:00 PM today. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, S K Pathak, on Saturday gave the nod for the commencement of passenger operations on the 3.2 km long section of Violet Line.

Route

Now, with the commencement of the 3.2 km long Escorts Mujesar – Raja Nahar Singh section of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line, the entire Kashmere Gate -Raja Nahar Singh metro corridor will become 46.6 km-long. At present, 25.8 km of Delhi Metro lines are operational across Haryana. With the opening of this section, a total of 29 km of metro lines will be operational in Haryana.

Stations

The Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh stretch is entirely elevated. En route, the journey on this section will cover two metro stations namely, Sant Surdas (Sihi) station and Raja Nahar Singh station.

From the point of view of connectivity, the new Violet Line section will be extremely crucial for the city of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, South-East Delhi as well as Central Delhi areas. According to a DMRC spokesman, Ballabhgarh, which is an industrial city, is an upcoming urban settlement. Many people travel for their professional requirements from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and vice-versa, every day. Thus, the corridor will be of great help to these people. The Raja Nahar Singh metro station in Ballabhgarh is situated adjacent to city’s Interstate Bus Terminal and railway station, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, with the opening of the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh stretch today, the total length of the Delhi Metro network has become 317 km long.