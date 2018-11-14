Delhi Metro Violet Line: Escorts Mujesar–Raja Nahar Singh section to open soon! CMRS to inspect this week

Soon, the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line is likely to open.

Delhi Metro Violet Line: For all those who take Delhi Metro’s Violet Line to commute daily, there is good news! Soon, the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line is likely to open. According to a press release issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on November 16, 2018, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, SK Pathak will inspect the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line stretch between Escorts Mujesar and Raja Nahar Singh, which falls in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. The Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line section, which will be entirely elevated will cover two metro stations, namely, Sant Surdas (Sihi) station and Raja Nahar Singh station.

The stretch between Escorts Mujesar and Raja Nahar Singh will be an extension of the Kashmere Gate – Escorts Mujesar Violet Line. Now, with the opening of this new section, the length of the entire corridor will become 46.6 km in total. Moreover, with the commencement of this section, the entire network of Delhi Metro will become 317 (317.06) km long.

Recently, the much-awaited stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake was flagged off. The section, which is entirely elevated covers a distance of 17.8 km. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake covers as many as 15 metro stations, out of which 3 metro stations provides interchange facility namely, Welcome station for Red Line, while Anand Vihar ISBT station and Karkarduma station for Blue Line. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch has been specially opened to provide metro connectivity to areas in Delhi such as Shiv Vihar, Gokul Puri, Maujpur, Jaffrabad etc.

Meanwhile, another section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar-I is also likely to start soon. The stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar-I is 9.7 km long and will cover five metro stations en route.