Delhi Metro upgrades its baggage scanning system with advanced features for passenger safety and convenience

Delhi Metro: In a bid to upgrade and strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System at the security frisking points of Metro stations, the DMRC has started introducing the state-of-the-art and highly advanced baggage scanners at Delhi Metro stations in a phased manner. According to the metro corporation, these baggage scanners with advanced features will ensure extra safety and security to the commuters. Besides, they will also be more convenient for the old age and women passengers while lifting up and putting in heavy baggage items for scanning, the DMRC mentioned. Following are some key features of these advanced baggage scanners (X-BIS System):

Enhanced & effective surveillance: The large-sized monitors with high resolution images will ensure prompt and instant assessment of any explosive, arms threat, etc., during the scanning. Besides, the baggage inspection will be capable of X-ray penetration up to even 35 mm thick steel plate.

Inclined input and output conveyor: The modified system will have manually adjustable as well as extendable inclined conveyor belt system. This can be lowered down while putting in the baggage as well as the same at the output. This will benefit the old age people to easily put their baggage on a low level conveyer.

Continuous audio and video Monitoring: A 360-degree camera has been mounted just above the baggage scanner, which will be able to capture clear audio as well as video footage of the X-BIS process. This can be useful in case of any untoward incident like theft, altercation between passengers, security staff, etc.

Currently, as many as 34 such baggage scanners with specialized passenger-friendly features have already been installed at major Delhi Metro stations like Kashmere Gate, AIIMS, Rajouri Garden, HUDA City Centre, Vishwavidyalaya, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, NOIDA Sector-18, Palam etc., replacing the older X-BIS systems. Gradually, by the end of this year, over 250 more such baggage scanners will be placed across all stations of the Delhi Metro network. There are around 400 X-BIS machines installed, at present, at different Delhi Metro stations.