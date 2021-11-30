Delhi Metro unveils 1st refurbished train procured under Phase-1; From CCTV to LCD route map, see new features

The first such metro train was recently unveiled at the Yamuna Bank depot.

In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has successfully completed the mid-life refurbishment work of the first train which was introduced into service in the year 2007. The first such metro train was recently unveiled at the Yamuna Bank depot. This endeavor is part of a special drive undertaken by Delhi Metro to refurbish all the 70 trains which the corporation procured during its Phase I between the years 2002 and 2007 and have already completed a period of 14 to 19 years of their overall life span of 30 years. The trains, as part of this mid-life refurbishment, are being modified/retrofitted with many new modern features to bring them at par with the rest of the metro trains which were subsequently introduced into service in Phase II and Phase III expansions of Delhi Metro. The major works include:-