Delhi Metro unveils 1st refurbished train procured under Phase-1; From CCTV to LCD route map, see new features

The trains, as part of this mid-life refurbishment, are being modified/retrofitted with many new modern features to bring them at par with the rest of the metro trains which were subsequently introduced into service in Phase II and Phase III expansions of Delhi Metro.
In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has successfully completed the mid-life refurbishment work of the first train which was introduced into service in the year 2007. The first such metro train was recently unveiled at the Yamuna Bank depot. This endeavor is part of a special drive undertaken by Delhi Metro to refurbish all the 70 trains which the corporation procured during its Phase I between the years 2002 and 2007 and have already completed a period of 14 to 19 years of their overall life span of 30 years. The trains, as part of this mid-life refurbishment, are being modified/retrofitted with many new modern features to bring them at par with the rest of the metro trains which were subsequently introduced into service in Phase II and Phase III expansions of Delhi Metro. The major works include:-
- Floor Retrofitment: The metro train floor has been replaced by modern fiber composite boards in order to enhance safety, comfort of passengers as well a better aesthetic look inside coaches.
- Saloon and Cabin Terior Panels Repainting: Under the retrofit works, all paint peels off, scratches, dents and blemishes are being attended to by re-painting the inside walls and ceilings of passenger areas, cab area of the driver and front mask of trains.
- Electrical Panels: The electrical panels have been upgraded with new sealed type relays increasing the trains’ reliability at par with the trains purchased by Delhi Metro recently.
- LCD Based Dynamic Route Map: Earlier, the trains had only static sticker-based route Maps. Now, 50 per cent of static route maps will be converted to LCD based dynamic route maps staggered throughout the train providing passengers with dynamic live information.
- CCTV Surveillance System: For the first time, this feature has been added to these trains. CCTV coverage will provide better monitoring as well as security to the passengers.
- Fire Detection System: For the first time, this feature has also been added to these metro trains, enhancing the safety of passengers.
- Mobile and Laptop Charging Sockets: For the convenience of passengers, laptop and mobile charging sockets will be provided near two seaters in each car.
- Driverless Train Operations launched on Pink Line! Delhi Metro is now world’s fourth largest driverless network
- Delhi Metro launches first prototype of indigenous universal driving simulator; demonstrates super SCADA system
- Delhi Metro Phase 4 Project: DMRC would have to get forest clearance for cutting of trees, says SC
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.