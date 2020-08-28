Delhi Metro update: DMRC to curtail number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations whenever services resume

The Delhi Metro services are suspended since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Metro news: In a bid to ensure compliance with COVID-19 distancing norms, the number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed, whenever the metro rail services resume. The Delhi Metro services are suspended since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, it was announced by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that they are prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government. According to a source quoted in a PTI report, the DMRC has 10 lines spanning as many as 242 metro stations with 671 entry points. Whenever the Delhi Metro services resume, DMRC has planned to open only 257 gates and frisking sides to comply with novel coronavirus safety norms, the report said.

However, according to the report, as of now, this arrangement is only in the planning phase and the number of entry points could be revised before the resumption of Delhi Metro services, whenever that happens. Delhi Metro’s Red Line, which connects Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad to Rithala in Delhi has as many as 31 metro stations and 70 entrance points. And, once the services resume, only 32 gates and frisking sides are likely to be kept open, the source said.

While, the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, which links Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Gurgaon’s Huda City Centre has 38 stations and a total of 116 entry points but after the resumption of services, only 39 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open.

At present, the DMRC is working on protocols in order to handle commuters in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, whenever the Delhi Metro services are resumed. Some of the key preparations by DMRC include stickers on social distancing norms pasted on metro seats as well as platform floors and new smart cards with auto top-up facility. Till now, Delhi Metro has not received any approval from the central government to resume operations.