Delhi Metro Travel Update: Only 20% seating capacity with no standing allowed inside trains, DMRC clarifies

According to DMRC, some passengers are still under the impression that inside a metro train, alternate seats are not to be occupied and preferred to travel standing.
Delhi Metro Travel Update: Recently, some tweets/videos/photos were going viral wherein it is seen commuters are standing inside the metro train despite no standing travel rule as per the revised guidelines, which came into effect from yesterday. In this regard, a statement has been issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) saying that many passengers are still not fully aware of the fact that the Delhi Metro network is offering only 20 per cent of its passenger capacity inside a metro train and not 100 per cent as is the general impression which has been created among commuters in the last couple of days through various news reports. According to DMRC, some passengers are still under the impression that inside a metro train, alternate seats are not to be occupied and preferred to travel standing.
DMRC’s statement on some photos/videos going viral wherein it is seen that people are standing inside the train though there is no standing travel allowed as per the revised guidelines coming into effect from today. To read the full statement click here: https://t.co/5QciJHdaO8
The corporation has noticed such a situation arising in morning peak hours. Thus, in order to avoid recurrence of this situation, the DMRC will further strengthen its regulated entry. Besides, it also advises metro commuters to occupy seats (all) only while traveling and abstain from standing during travel as it is still not allowed as per the guidelines of the concerned authorities. In addition, to counsel and prevent passengers from doing so, regular flying squads will also keep a random check across the corridors, DMRC said.
In the statement, DMRC has again clarified that at present, Delhi Metro is permitted to allow only 20 per cent of its passenger capacity of a train which is the full seating capacity and not 100 per cent of the complete service. This stipulation leaves the corporation with a very limited capacity of passengers though Delhi Metro is providing full services in terms of trains, trips as well as frequency as was during pre-Covid times. Therefore, metro commuters have been advised by DMRC to avail the services of Delhi Metro only when absolutely necessary to adhere to the prevalent travel guidelines, the statement added.
