Delhi Metro trains on Yellow Line, Blue Line & Red Line set to be upgraded with these 5 new features! Details

The metro trains on the older corridors will be upgraded with many new state-of-the-art facilities

Get ready for smooth and comfortable travel experience in Delhi Metro soon! Delhi Metro commuters can anticipate many new state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructural developments as trains on the older metro corridors are being upgraded. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to completely refurbish the older coaches which have been deployed in Delhi Metro Yellow Line Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre, Delhi Metro Red Line Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda and Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka – Vaishali/Noida City Centre. The metro trains on these corridors will be upgraded with many new state-of-the-art facilities similar to the metro trains operating in the Delhi Metro Pink Line Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar and Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West. The five new features which will be added in the older Delhi Metro trains are as follows:

Heating System:

The older Delhi Metro trains will soon provide warm and comfortable journeys during the winter season. The air conditioners installed in the metro coaches will also have a new feature of a heating system, which will activate during winters. This will provide warm interiors and will add to passengers convenience during the winter season.

Dimmer Control Lights:

The metro coaches of the Delhi Metro Pink Line and Delhi Metro Magenta Line have a feature to adjust the intensity of the light inside the trains according to the sunlight. This system of dimmer control lights will be provided in the older metro trains as well. During the night hours, all lights inside the trains will provide a uniform illumination

Door opening and closing mechanism:

In the older metro trains, DMRC is installing a better mechanism of opening and closing of doors. This is being done because on rare occasions, the trains may move with the door open. In order to ensure commuters safety, the mechanism of doors is also being redeveloped in the older trains.

Smoke Detection System:

The metro trains in the older corridors have the smoke detection facility only in the first and last coaches. However, there is a possibility that this mechanism can malfunction as smoke may enter the train from any other coach as well. In order to detect this, DMRC is introducing a manual provision system through which the metro train operator himself can activate the detector as soon as any smoke is detected in the train. This system will also ensure that no smoke spreads even when the auto-sensor malfunctions

Swanky Flooring:

The older metro trains are showing signs of wear and tear. To correct this, DMRC is refurbishing the trains by introducing features such as retrofitting of gangways, partition between two coaches and replacement of floors.