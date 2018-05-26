Delhi Metro: Train services affected briefly as Blue Line hits snag

Blue Line extends from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishail and is one of the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network. (IE)

Train services were briefly affected on a section of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro this afternoon due a technical glitch, officials said.”This occured due to loss of control (signalling) for interlocking stations of Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar at 12:22 pm leading to loss of train IDs. Train services on Blue Line were briefly affected around 12:30 pm,” a senior DMRC official said. Blue Line extends from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishail and is one of the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network. Control for trains was lost for nine minutes, he said.

“Trains between Karol Bagh and Dwarka Sec-21 stations were manually controlled leading to some bunching and as soon as the control was restored at 12:31 pm, all trains were given fresh IDs and normalcy on entire Blue Line was gradually restored,” the official added. Anshumaan Vishnu, a commuter who was stranded in the metro, claimed that the delay was longer. ?

“Avoid blue line #DelhiMetro route. It’s running late. Due to signal problem, I’m already stuck on blue line from past 30 minutes!,” Vishnu tweeted. Incidentally, thousands of commuters late March had faced hardship when Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.