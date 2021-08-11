Delhi Metro to start feeder electric buses for the first time; Check fare, routes & features here

Passengers can use their smartcard to pay for cashless travel.

Delhi Metro is all set to introduce feeder electric buses for the first time in the national capital on a trial basis from this Thursday i.e., 12 August 2021. According to DMRC, as many as 25 low-floor 24-seater e-buses will be plying from two routes. Only commuters of Delhi Metro having a Delhi Metro smartcard or a Metro DTC smartcard will be permitted to avail of these e-bus services. Passengers can use their smartcard to pay for cashless travel since these e-buses are fully contactless and conductor-less, enabling entry/exit through turnstiles by using the smartcard. The DMRC smartcard is already in use in DTC buses across the city for performing travel.

For buses starting from Delhi Metro stations, passenger entry will only be allowed from Metro stations and these buses will only stop at the designated stops for dropping the commuters. Entry of passengers will not be permitted at other stoppages on the route. For buses going to Delhi Metro stations, similarly, entry will be permitted from all stoppages en route but exit will only be allowed at Metro stations. This is to make sure that this service is only used by genuine Metro passengers. Commuters will be permitted to enter from the front gate as well as exit from the rear gate of the bus.

Route details:

MC-721 will cover 10.3 km distance from Shastri Park Metro station to Gokulpuri Metro station via Khajuri Chowk. It will cover Shastri Park, Nayagaon Village, New Usmanpur, Gamri Village, Jagjeet Nagar, Kartar Nagar, Ghonda, Bhajanpura, Arvind Nagar, Chand Bagh, New Mustafabad, Yamuna Nagar, Gokulpuri.

ML-05 will cover 7.7 km distance from Shastri Park Metro station to Mother Dairy. It will cover Shastri Park Station Gate Number 1, Kailash Nagar, Metro Feeder Bus Depot, Gandhi Nagar, Shamshan Ghat, Bank Enclave, Geeta colony, Ramesh Park, Lalita Park, Lakshmi Nagar MS, Ganesh Nagar, Shakarpur School Block, Mother Dairy

Fare details:

Rs 10 for 0 to 4 kilometre distance

Rs 15 for 4 to 8 kilometre distance

Rs 20 for 8 to 12 kilometre distance

Rs 25 for beyond 12 kilometre distance

Features: