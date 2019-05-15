Delhi Metro to soon set world record of running metro services on solar energy: Report

DMRC has started utilizing around 100 megawatt of solar energy after receiving solar energy supply from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. With this, the metro operator has been able to save electricity by a huge amount.

Delhi Metro – the lifeline of the national capital has taken sustainable development with energy-efficient solutions to an international level. Along with curbing pollution and giving more importance to green solutions, Delhi Metro is expected to set a record of utilization of solar energy. According to a recent Dainik Jagran report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started utilizing around 100 megawatt of solar energy after receiving solar energy supply from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The metro trains in Phase-3 network are utilizing more solar energy and with this, the metro operator has been able to save electricity by a huge amount.

According to the report, the 750 megawatt solar power plant in the Rewa district has been supplying solar energy since April 18, last month. At that time, DMRC received around 27 megawatt of solar power. With this, DMRC started running the operations of Delhi Metro Violet Line completely through solar energy. It was said then that slowly and steadily, the supply of solar energy will increase from Rewa. Delhi Metro is to receive around 99 megawatt solar energy supply from the solar power plant of Rewa on a daily basis. In this way, DMRC will be able to receive 345 million units of solar power at affordable costs on a yearly basis.

According to DMRC, around 75 megawatt of solar power is being received from Rewa. Apart from this, DMRC has also installed solar energy plants across its various stations, through which 25 megawatt of electricity is produced. Hence, as a total sum of both of these, DMRC now utilizes around 100 megawatt of solar energy. DMRC also added that after it receives 99 megawatt of solar energy from the Rewa plant, around 60 percent of energy requirements across the Delhi Metro network will be fulfilled with solar power.

These steps are part of green solutions and energy-efficient sustainable methods to save on electricity bills and metro fare. Other metro networks in the country like Chennai Metro and Lucknow Metro have also taken steps towards the utilization and production of solar energy.

