Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan; these sections to start services early

Great move by Delhi Metro: As the entire country is gearing up to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro has made arrangements to provide extra trips on both the coming Saturday as well as on Sunday i.e, on August 25 and August 26, 2018, to cater to the increased rush of passengers. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on sections where Metro services start at 8:00 AM on Sundays, services will be available from 6:00 AM onwards on Raksha Bandhan. On Saturday i.e., on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips, whereas on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on Sunday, 598 extra train trips will be operated by the Delhi Metro, in comparison to their routine Saturday and Sunday timetable covering all the Metro lines.

This Raksha Bandhan day, the services of Delhi Metro will start from 6:00 AM in the morning on the following sections where the Metro services on Sundays, otherwise start from 8:00 AM:

Line 2 – from Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli section on Yellow Line

Line 5 – from Mundka to City Park section on Green Line

Line 6 – from Badarpur Border to Escorts Mujesar section on Violet Line

Line 7 – from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section on Pink Line

Line 8 – from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden section on Magenta Line

Other than running extra trips on the above-mentioned sections on Saturday and Sunday, additional guards and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will also be deployed by the DMRC at all major Metro stations in order to help and guide passengers on these two days. Additionally, extra personnel will also be deployed by the DMRC in order to manage the increased load on the ticketing system, wherever required. Delhi Metro is often referred to as the lifeline of the national capital and in the last few months, several new sections have been added to its network.