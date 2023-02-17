Delhi Metro to organise competitions for women commuters; Know date, how to participate, prize money and more!

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is organizing a competition exclusively for women commuters. The slogan writing and artwork (handmade) competition will be organized from February 17, 2023, to February 21, 2023. The topic for the competition is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”. The DMRC will also conduct an online quiz on Twitter during the period.

Rules for Writing slogan:

The candidate should complete the slogan in 50 words. The slogan should be bilingual.

Rules for Artwork competition:

The artwork should be handmade. The computer-generated or photo image will not be accepted. The maximum size of file size should not exceed 2 MB. The artwork can be uploaded in a pdf or jpg version.

Know how to participate:

Interested women passengers of the Delhi Metro can participate in the competition through online mode only. The entries will be accepted till February 21, 2023 (midnight).

The interested women commuter need to visit the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at http://www.delhimetrorail.com. One can also visit https://www.delhimetrorail.com/corporate.

After visiting the website, one needs to click on the banner of ‘International Women’s Day’.

A new page will appear on the screen, where one can get this link – Participate in Slogan Writing, and Participate in Art Work competition.

Click on any of the above links, entered details such as category, name, mobile number, and email id, and write your slogan (maximum 50 words) or upload the handmade artwork (maximum file size 2 MB).

Winners selection:-

The winners of both competitions will be selected based on the expression of thought, use of language, adherence to the word limit, relevance to the theme, etc. The DMRC will decide the winners of the Twitter Quiz, based on the correct answer from the first person.

Declaration of competition results:-

The results of all the competitions will be declared after February 21, 2023. The winners will be facilitated with a certificate of participation and a cash prize. The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 4,000. The second and third prize winners will receive a cash price of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.