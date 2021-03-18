Delhi Metro to monitor vibration levels caused by movement of trains; floats tender for work

A tender has been floated by DMRC to engage an agency to carry out the monitoring of vibration levels.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to monitor levels of vibrations caused by train movement by collecting 80 samples from various locations on two key Delhi Metro corridors- Yellow Line, connecting Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre and Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate to Ballabgarh. A tender has been floated by DMRC to engage an agency to carry out the monitoring of vibration levels, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. A senior official said that this is part of routine monitoring work, which is being carried out since the year 2011. The officials further said that the actual number of locations may vary as per ground conditions as well as technical requirements.

According to the official, such monitoring is conducted as per the Noise and Vibration guidelines of RDSO and Federal Transit Administration. He further said such monitoring exercise has been carried out in the past at locations like Saket, Begumpur, Hauz Khas, Malaviya Nagar, Khan Market, Azadpur, Golf Links, Dashrathpuri, Palam. The objective of this move is to collect samples randomly from various locations in order to assess whether the vibration levels are within acceptable limits. In case any variation is reported, then necessary steps are taken accordingly to mitigate it, they said.

The officials further said that the purpose is also to undertake routine track-level vibration monitoring, which is conducted twice, i.e, before taking-up track and rolling stock systems’ maintenance activities, and subsequently, after the completion of those activities. The senior official said that this type of vibration monitoring helps in ensuring that track, as well as rolling stock systems, are performing within the defined parameters. Since its beginning, the DMRC has taken adequate care in order to ensure that vibration levels in the underground section of Delhi Metro remain within permissible limits.

As per the latest prevalent practice, the DMRC has accordingly provided two layers of thick padding on the tracks to reduce vibration in Phase 1 and Phase 2 works. Also, the same was further strengthened with one more layer in Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 with the utilization of mass spring system technology. To mitigate vibration, in this, a thick polyurethane pad sheet is spread underneath the tracks, the official said. This exercise is primarily adopted to eliminate problems related to vibrations in places where the residential buildings are too near or a location where it is expected that it may lead to some vibration-related problems, he added.