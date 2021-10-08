Delhi Metro to build first integrated structure combining flyover & metro viaduct; Check details

The work will be carried out in north-east Delhi in association with the Public Works Department.

Delhi Metro Update: For the first time in Delhi Metro’s history, an integrated ‘flyover cum Metro viaduct structure’ and a vehicle underpass is being constructed near Soorghat on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of DMRC’s Phase 4 project. The work will be carried out in north-east Delhi in association with the Public Works Department. According to DMRC, this PWD flyover, as well as vehicle underpass, are part of a proposed elevated road along the river Yamuna parallel to the Ring Road between the Wazirabad Flyover and Ring Road near DND. Under this first-of-a-kind project, integrated portals will be erected on which a road flyover and a Metro viaduct will be established.

While on portal’s one side, the Delhi Metro viaduct will be placed, on the other side, a PWD flyover utilized for vehicular movement will be built. On these portals, the road flyover, as well as the Metro viaduct, will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of approximately 450 metres. A total of 21 portals with an average width of 26 metres as well as height of 10 meters will be erected. Additionally, a vehicle underpass shall be constructed below these portals which will cater for vehicles’ movement, coming from Outer Ring Road. The Metro viaduct’s width will be 10.5 metres, while the road flyover moving adjacent and parallel to it will be a three-lane road with width of approximately 10 metres.

According to DMRC, this proposed flyover by PWD shall run adjacent to the existing flyover which at present, is operational from Wazirabad to ISBT near Soorghat. The Metro Corporation will build the portals and the viaduct over it and the Public Works Department will erect the superstructure for flyover on the already constructed portals in the future. The corporation, in addition to this, will construct the underpass for traffic movement from Outer Ring Road towards Signature bridge. This underpass will merge with the road on Najafgarh drain’s other side.

The construction of the portals are being done to cater for the load of the Metro viaduct and a three-lane road flyover. The work is expected to be completed by 2023-end. However, given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the target of completion may be reviewed in the future.