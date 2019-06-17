Delhi Metro to be safer! Steel barriers at 7 stations to curb accidental falls on tracks

Delhi Metro to be safer! In an effective safety measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now planning to install steel barriers or railings at as many as seven metro stations across the Delhi Metro network. According to a DMRC spokesperson who spoke to Financial Express Online, steel barriers will be installed in a phased manner at the seven identified stations. Earlier, after the successful commission and installation of the platform screen doors (PSDs) at six major underground stations of Delhi Metro Yellow Line namely, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate, DMRC will now install steel barriers at seven other major stations. According to DMRC, the stations where these steel barriers will be set up are as follows: Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and Lajpat Nagar on Delhi Metro Violet Line Mandi House, Vaishali and Dwarka Sector-21 on Delhi Metro Blue Line Huda City Centre station on Delhi Metro Yellow Line These steel barriers have already been installed earlier at Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Pragati Maidan metro stations. DMRC has decided to use the steel railings at seven of these busy stations after seeking the necessary approval from the Railway Ministry. These steel barricades, like the PSDs will work as a barrier between the platform\u2019s level and the tracks, ensuring passengers stand in queues behind the yellow line marked on the platform. This is also a safety measure to ensure better crowd management and it will prevent any unforeseen incident like accidentally falling on the metro tracks. The process of retrofitting the PSDs across already operational metro stations is complicated in view of the cost as well as the technical challenges involved in installation. Hence, DMRC has chosen the option of setting up the steel barriers at selected important stations, which usually witness a lot of crowd. However, every such installation requires the technical clearances from the competent authorities. The process of installing such fixtures like steel barriers in an already operational metro station is also challenging task as very limited time frame is available for the authorities. Specifically, only two-four hours are available that too at night, when the stations are closed for public services.