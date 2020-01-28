Travelling by Delhi Metro on January 29? Services to remain curtailed at some stations

On January 29, Delhi Metro services will be restricted some of the metro stations as part of the security arrangements.

Delhi Metro on Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2020 on January 29, 2020, the Delhi Metro services will be restricted on some of the metro stations as part of the security arrangements. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partially curtailed services for commuters on January 29, 2020 as part of the safety and security arrangements for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020 celebrations. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that as part of the security arrangements on January 29, 2020, i.e., Wednesday, Delhi Metro services at two metro stations of Delhi Metro Yellow Line Samaypur Badli – HUDA City Centre will not be available according to the timings given below:

At the Udyog Bhawan station of the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, metro services will not be available from 2:00 PM to 06:30 PM. The trains will not stop at the Udyog Bhawan station during these hours.

At the Central Secretariat station of the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, metro services will not be available from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The entry and exit at the Central Secretariat station will be allowed only from gate number 1 from 02:00 PM to 04.00 PM while the rest of the gates of the station will remain closed during this period.

However, the interchange facility for passengers from Delhi Metro Yellow Line to Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat station during this period.

The normal metro services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM on January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day 2020 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro services were curtailed at several stations on the network and the parking lots were also closed, as part of the security arrangements. More number of CISF officials have been deployed at busy stations for strict vigilance.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is celebrated every year on January 29 and signifies the ending of the four long Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.