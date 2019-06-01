Delhi Metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on June 2 to facilitate UPSC candidates

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 5:50:58 PM

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

In view of Civil Services’ preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.”This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said.Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said. Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad Garden–Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri–Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre–Noida Electronic City, Mundka– Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi Metro services to begin at 6 am on all lines on June 2 to facilitate UPSC candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition