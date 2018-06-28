Delhi Metro services to be hit from June 30? 9,000 employees threaten to go on strike

The non-executive employees of Delhi Metro have been taking part in sit-in protests for the last few days across various metro stations, wearing black armbands.

Delhi Metro: From June 30 onwards, Delhi Metro commuters may find it difficult to travel as 9,000 non-executive employees, including train operators, technicians, station controllers, operations staff, maintenance staff of the metro network are likely to go on a strike. The non-executive employees of Delhi Metro have been taking part in sit-in protests for the last few days across various metro stations, wearing black armbands. Last year in July too, the services of the metro network had come to the brink of a shutdown as its non-executive employees had threatened to go on a strike. However, the situation was controlled after the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) management and staff council came to an agreement following a series of meetings.

Just like last year, this year also, the reasons for the strike are same – a revision of salary and pay grades as well as payment of arrears. Other reasons include fixed guidelines for sacking an employee only in extreme conditions and right to form a union. According to employees, the management has not kept the promises, which it made last year.

Mahaveer Prasad, general secretary, DMRC employees union was quoted in a TOI report saying that employees are stuck in the same pay grade from 10 years. He also mentioned that earlier a promotion was given in every five years, subject to satisfactory service record. He also claimed that as promised, the grade of Rs 13,500-25,520 has not been merged with the grade of Rs 14,000-26,950. Moreover, they are also making a demand of higher apex level of pay grade for non-executive employees at Rs 20,600-46,500.

According to Ravi Bharadwaj, secretary, DMRC staff council, who was quoted in the report, the employees are protesting across various stations such as Dwarka, Yamuna Bank, Badarpur, Mundka, Vishwavidyalaya, Qutub Minar, Jahangirpuri, Okhla NSIC, Shahdara, Punjabi Bagh West by wearing black armbands. He also claimed that employees have stopped eating food during breaks as a mark of protest. Bharadwaj mentioned that care has been taken so that services are not affected due to the protests by employees, but, still, if the demands of the employees are not met by June 29 then employees will go on a complete strike from June 30. Further to this, he stated that there will be no train maintenance and also trains will not be rolled out of train depots. Moreover, station controllers would ensure that metro stations are closed for public, he added.