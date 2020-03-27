Delhi Metro services suspended till April 14, 2020 due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdown; details

Delhi Metro services closed till April 14, 2020 due to nationwide lockdown

Delhi Metro commuters take note! Delhi Metro services have been suspended till April 14, 2020 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown in order to prevent the Coronavirus infection from spreading across the country. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier announced that Delhi Metro services will remain closed till March 31, 2020 and only internal maintenance operations will take place. However, after the directives from the Central government for following complete lockdown, the services on all lines of the Delhi Metro network, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, will remain closed till April 14.

Recently, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus infection on the network, all metro rail services across the country were suspended. Metro services such as Jaipur Metro, Ahmedabad Metro, Kochi Metro, Chennai Metro, Hyderabad Metro have been suspended till the lockdown ends. Apart from metro transit systems, the inter state bus services as well as the Indian Railways passenger train operations including long distance, Mail/Express trains, inter city trains are suspended due to the lockdown.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, had taken several precautions in order to prevent the infection from spreading within metro premises. Social distancing in metro trains and at stations was being followed to avoid overcrowding. Apart from this, DMRC had intensified the cleaning and sanitising process inside the Delhi Metro trains and at stations. Disinfectants and stronger chemicals were utilized for the sanitisation process and regular cleaning was being done during the operational hours of the network. These precautionary measures were undertaken for the safety of commuters and maintaining hygienic conditions for travelling in the public transport.

Delhi Metro is spread across 389 km in the national capital region and upon regular operations, witnesses the footfall of lakhs of commuters on a daily basis. Hence, in order to prevent the highly communicable Coronavirus infection, Delhi Metro services being closed is imperative for the safety of people.