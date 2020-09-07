Delhi Metro services resume after 169 days; passenger note these major guidelines for travel

The operations have started in a staggered manner, starting from Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre).

Delhi Metro resumes services! From today, Delhi Metro services have resumed after being suspended for 169 days! The operations have started in a staggered manner, starting from Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre). In the next coming days, other lines of the Delhi Metro network will also begin operations. According to a press release issued by DMRC, on Monday and Tuesday, only the Yellow line will remain operational for a period of four hours each, 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. With 57 trains performing around 462 trips, Delhi Metro trains will be available with a headway varying from 2’44’’ to 5’28” (at different stretches). The following are some guidelines for metro commuters to prevent COVID-19 from spreading:

Use earmarked gates at metro stations: At stations, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry /exit of metro users. Therefore, it is advisable for passengers to check earmarked gates/location from DMRC web portal www.delhimetrorail.com in advance.

Follow new norms: DMRC has deployed an additional of around 1000 officials/staff to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new Delhi Metro norms. All commuters are requested to cooperate with the staff on duty as well as keep listening to announcements on guidelines/updates.

Metro train regulation: Passengers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel as far as possible. Instead of peak office hours, passengers are requested to try coming equitably at all hours of the metro operational timings to ‘break the peak’- a requirement of the present COVID-19 times. Also, DMRC requests commuters to ‘Talk Less’ during travel. At stations, the dwell time of trains is increased by 10-20 seconds for boarding-deboarding by commuters to ensure social distancing. Therefore, metro users are advised to keep an extra time of about 15 minutes to 30 minutes for each travel. They are also advised to use the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app.

Contactless/cashless transactions: Passengers are advised to use smart cards as it is contactless, easily rechargeable through online modes as well as offers up to 20% discount on every travel. For the time being, tokens will not be available at the stations.

No metro service in containment zones: Delhi Metro is not providing services to those metro stations which fall under the containment zones. According to DMRC, since most of the stations lie on the median of the roads, there are low chances for stations to fall in the COVID-19 containment areas.

Civil defence volunteers: DMRC is also in touch with the authorities to provide nearly 1,000 civil defence volunteers for better management of crowd at/outside metro stations. To monitor law and order situation outside vulnerable areas, some major Delhi Metro stations have already been identified where law enforcement agencies like local police, etc., will be roped in. Also, to arrange for the antigen testing of around 15,000 Delhi Metro staff, a request has been made to the authorities.

Travel light: Commuters are advised to travel with minimum luggage. Also, for a faster frisking at entry points, they are requested to avoid carrying metallic items. DMRC stated that hand sanitizers beyond 30 ml quantity will not be allowed from the safety point of view.