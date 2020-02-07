Delhi Metro services on Delhi Election day: Delhilites take note! Services to start at this time on February 8

Delhi Metro services will start from 04:00 AM on February 8, 2020

Delhi Metro services on February 8, 2020: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the day of the Delhi elections in the national capital on February 8, 2020, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start the Delhi Metro services from 04:00 AM, so that the staff who have been deployed on election duty, can easily avail the transport facility. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the metro lines till 06:00 AM. After 06:00 AM, the metro services will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all the lines.

According to DMRC, this step has been taken in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. The Delhi Metro services have often been regulated on the day of the elections, for the convenience of commuters and deployed staff.

A few days earlier, on the occasion of Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2020 on January 29, 2020, the Delhi Metro services were kept restricted at some of the metro stations as part of the security arrangements. Delhi Metro services were also curtailed at several stations on January 25, 2020 on the occasion of Republic Day due to strict security arrangements. Parking lots were also closed at all stations and more CISF personnel were deployed for the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project has also started recently. As part of Delhi metro Phase 4’s Janakpuri West- R.K Ashram corridor, the piling work was started at the Haiderpur Badli Mor. The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project’s first civil contract was awarded in the month of November 2019, which was for the construction of a portion of the new Janakpuri West -R. K Ashram Marg corridor. This corridor is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West.

Additionally, as part of the change in metro services, DMRC has also informed the change in services on February 8, 2020 through its official Twitter handle and the metro operator updates about the major changes or delay in metro services through twitter on a regular basis.