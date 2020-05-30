Unlock 1.0: Delhi Metro, other metro services to remain suspended! May start under phase 3; details

The lockdown period has been extended till 30 June 2020 in containment zones.

Unlock 1.0: Delhi Metro and other metro network commuters, who were looking forward to the resumption of Metro train services, will have to wait more for the services to resume! The Modi government has issued new guidelines for the first phase of what is being called Unlock 1.0, which lists out activities that will gradually open. Though many activities outside the containment zones will be reopened for the next one month, Metro train services across the country will remain suspended. The lockdown period has been extended till 30 June 2020 in containment zones. According to MHA guidelines, under phase three of Unlock 1, the operation of Metro Rail services will be decided on assessment of the situation.

As per the new guidelines, under phase one of this Unlock 1.0, religious places and places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels as well as other hospitality services will be permitted to open from 8 June 2020 onwards. For these activities/services, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry in consultation with concerned Departments or Central Ministries and other stakeholders. This will be done to ensure social distancing and to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading.

Under phase two of Unlock 1.0, schools, colleges, training, coaching, and all other educational institutions, etc., will be allowed to open after consultations with states and union territories across the nation. All the state governments and the UT administrations have been advised by the central government to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. A decision on the reopening of the institutions will be made on the basis of the feedback in the month of July 2020. Also, SOP will be prepared for these institutions by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Under phase three, the dates for the opening of International air travel for passengers, operation of Metro Rail services, gymnasiums, theatres, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, cinema halls, etc., will be decided.