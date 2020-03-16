Delhi Metro rides to be warm and comfortable next winter season – Thanks to this new initiative!

DMRC will upgrade the older metro trains with a heating system.

Delhi Metro rides to get better! From the next winter season, experience warm and comfortable rides in Delhi Metro trains! Delhi Metro’s air-conditioning system aims to makes the metro journey cool and pleasant for commuters in the summer season. In a similar initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be installing a new heating system, for providing warm interiors in the winter season, to restrict the effect of the biting cold waves inside trains. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the trains which are deployed on the older corridors on the network namely Delhi Metro Red Line Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Delhi Metro Yellow Line Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre and Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka – Vaishali/Noida City Centre have the old air-conditioning systems installed in the metro trains.

The metro trains in these corridors ensure a pleasant ride in the summers, but get chilly and uncomfortable for commuters when the temperature drops in winters. In order to provide a warm journey in these corridors during the winter season, DMRC will upgrade the old metro trains with a heating system.

According to DMRC, the air-conditioning system of all the 280 coaches which were procured for the Delhi Metro Red Line, Delhi Metro Blue Line and Delhi Metro Yellow Line have the mechanism of cooling the interiors to keep the temperature in the range of 19-25 degree Celsius. Once the air-conditioners will be equipped with the heating system, the coaches will maintain an optimum temperature of 19-25 degree Celsius in the winter season as well.

Apart from the new heating system, DMRC will upgrade its old coaches with several new, state-of-the-art features which are deployed in the new metro corridors of Delhi Metro Pink Line Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar and Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West. Some of these features include dimmer light control system, smoke detection system, better flooring etc.