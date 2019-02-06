Delhi Metro Red Line’s Dilshad Garden-new Bus Adda Ghaziabad stretch to open soon! Safety trials conducted

Presently, the Red Line of the Delhi Metro network consists of 21 stations. (PTI)

Delhi Metro Red Line Dilshad Garden-new Bus Adda Ghaziabad: Great news for Delhi Metro passengers! The extension of Delhi Metro’s Rithala-Dilshad Garden Red Line to Ghaziabad’s New Bus Adda, as part of Delhi Metro Phase 3 project, is likely to open soon! A safety trial on the extended corridor of Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda has been conducted yesterday. A team of specialists under the leadership of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Shailesh Kumar Pathak have conducted a safety inspection of the new corridor, a DMRC official told Financial Express Online. In the safety inspection, all crucial aspects of passenger safety are tested and the CMRS provides important suggestions for implementation across the network and its improvement.

The new section of Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad’s Bus Adda is 9.41 km long and is entirely elevated. The extended section covers eight metro stations in total – Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon river and Ghaziabad New Bus Stand metro stations. The stretch also includes an interchange facility. At the Mohan Nagar station of this corridor, passengers can change for the Delhi Metro Blue Line. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the construction of this new corridor has been done at a cost of Rs 1781.21 crore. As soon as the safety trial is completed, all suggestions by the CMRS will be taken into consideration and date of inauguration will be decided at the governance level. The safety inspection is conducted for regulating and ensuring the overall safety and security of the operations, so that all precautionary measures can be taken before passenger services begin.

Presently, the Red Line of the Delhi Metro network consists of 21 stations and runs from Dilshad Garden to Rithala, covering a total distance of 24.4 km and is entirely elevated. This line connects the areas of North East Delhi, North Delhi and North West Delhi. Now with the extension of the Red line from Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad’s Bus Adda, the metro connectivity will get better for many passengers in and around Delhi, especially people in the inetriors of Ghaziabad.