Delhi Metro: Red Line, Violet Line, Green Line resume services after being closed for 172 days due to COVID-19

Delhi Metro news: After being closed for 172 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line of the Delhi Metro network resumed services on Thursday. The first to reopen on Monday were Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, followed by DMRC’s Blue and Pink Lines on Wednesday. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, Delhi Metro services on Red, Violet and Green Lines resumed at 7:00 AM. The DMRC, on Monday, resumed partial services on the Yellow Line. Under stage one of Delhi Metro resumption, Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram were made operational. Currently, the Delhi Metro operations have restricted service hours. At present, Delhi Metro rail services are operating in batches of four hours each from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM during the morning and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM during the evening.

The DMRC made Blue Line and Pink Line operational on Wednesday with the same schedule. According to DMRC, on September 10, Red Line connecting Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Violet Line linking Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabhgarh and Green Line connecting Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh in Bahadurgarh resumed operations with the same metro time schedule. With the Delhi Metro services available on various lines now (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), on Wednesday, the total ridership witnessed by DMRC was around 53,400 till 8:00 PM.

For the three corridors, the approximate figures were 26,900 for Yellow Line, 22,600 for Blue Line and 3,900 for Pink Line. According to DMRC, on 10 September 2020, DMRC will be running as many as 35 trains on Red Line, performing nearly 413 trips during morning and evening hours. Similarly, on the Violet Line, 40 Delhi Metro trains with approximately 344 trips will be put into service. On Delhi Metro’s Green Line, 20 metro trains with 268 trips will be put into service. With the opening of other lines in a graded manner, the trips on 11-12 September, will be subsequently increased as Delhi Metro operational timings get extended.