Delhi Metro Red Line trains set for revamp! DMRC to upgrade 280 coaches of oldest Delhi Metro corridor

Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! Soon, the Delhi Metro Red Line Rithala- Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda corridor will be completely redeveloped. The Delhi Metro Red Line is the oldest corridor of the Delhi Metro network and has been showing signs of wear and tear as a result of being in usage for over two decades. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson informed Financial Express Online that as many as 280 metro coaches of the corridor will be overhauled as part of the redevelopment. Most of the coaches which have been on the Delhi Metro Red Line are nearly two decades old. These coaches will be refurbished and will also be upgraded to be brought on a par with the coaches deployed on the other metro corridors.

According to DMRC, the very first metro coaches were brought in the network from South Korea in the year 2002, when operations on a small section of the Delhi Metro Red Line from Shahdara to Tiz Hazari began. Later, the metro coaches were manufactured in the country itself. Presently, there are as many as 40 six-coach trains which have been deployed on the Delhi Metro Red Line and many of these coaches are almost 15 to 17 years old. The lifespan of one coach is 30 years. The redevelopment and overhaul process will ensure that the coaches can be effectively utilized for the next 13-15 years.The DMRC spokesperson said that while DMRC will be conducting the overhaul of the coaches periodically, the regular metro operations on the corridor will not be affected.

Delhi Metro Red Line coaches upgradation: Top facts

The air-conditioning (AC) system in the metro coaches will be refurbished and as part of the process, DMRC will also focus on floor repair, painting, suspension and the section connecting two coaches

Presently, the metro trains on the Delhi Metro Red Line corridor have stickers to display the station names. This will be replaced by digital display panels.

DMRC will put a major focus on the servicing of the gangways, which is the partition between two coaches. The partition have witnessed the most damage and the refurbishment will include 100 per cent fabric and bellow replacement, cleaning as well as anti-corrosion measures

The floors of some of the coaches have been irreparably damaged and DMRC will replace the floors with the help of the original car builder. DMRC will also replace the secondary suspension in trains

With the help of the painting in the refurbishment process, the 280 coaches will sport a new look, as they will be revamped with fresh layers of special water based paint.

The entire process of redevelopment and repair work in the Delhi Metro Red Line will be done in a period of 20 to 24 months.