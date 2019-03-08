Delhi Metro Red Line: PM Modi to flag off Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad section today; 10 facts

The 9.4 km long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Red Line will be thrown open to the public on Saturday at 8:00 AM.

Delhi Metro Red Line: From now on, travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad will become hassle-free! The much-awaited Delhi Metro’s extended section of Red Line, connecting Dilshad Garden in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad is all set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The 9.4 km long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Red Line will be thrown open to the public on Saturday at 8:00 AM. With the opening of this extended section, the entire Red Line of Delhi Metro will become 34.72 km long. Let us take a look at 10 facts about the new Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor:

1) With the commencement of this new section, the Delhi Metro for the first time will foray into the interiors of Ghaziabad, thereby touching the industrial areas of Ghaziabad and Sahibabad.

2) The fully elevated section will cover Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda metro stations.

3) Out of these metro stations, Rajendra Nagar, Arthala, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Raj Bagh and New Bus Adda have station buildings on both sides of the road, providing inter-connectivity at the concourse level and platforms through Foot Over Bridges.

4) All stations on this section have four levels namely ground, concourse, platform and roof, however, Hindon River station is the only exception with five levels including a ground level for car parking.

5) Trains on this section will be available at a peak hour frequency of 6 minutes and 12 seconds and as many as 35 six-coach trains will be used on the Rithala-New Bus Adda corridor.

6) According to DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation), the total journey from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda metro station will take around 16 minutes.

7) All the metro station buildings on this section have been equipped with at least 2 ticket office machine counters with 1 counter located at a lower height for differently-abled metro commuters.

8) All the station buildings of Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section have been provided with public convenience facility in the paid area for metro commuters.

9) The stations have been developed conforming to the norms of Indian Green Building Certification (IGBC), with natural light and ventilation at all staircases and platforms.

10) The Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor is the second Delhi Metro corridor in Ghaziabad, after Blue Line, which connects the national capital to the neighbouring city in Vaishali.